US Service Member Killed In Afghanistan

A US service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Saturday, the US Defense Department confirmed.

The service member’s identity was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, Pentagon said in a statement.

Details about the incident were not immediately available.

According to a report by Reuters, the US combat death toll in Afghanistan raises to nine for this year.

Earlier this month, Army National Guard Maj. Brent Taylor, a Utah mayor on leave of absence, was killed during an insider attack in Kabul. Another service member was injured in the same attack.

More than 2,400 US military personnel have been killed in America’s 17-year-long conflict in Afghanistan.

About 14,000 US service members are currently stationed in Afghanistan, with the primary duty of training, assisting advising the Afghan forces.