Watchdog Warns Of More Ghost Soldiers In Security Forces
Resolute Support said the Pentagon has stopped salaries of 30,000 ghost soldiers in the Afghan National Army
An official from Gailani's office said his body will be moved to his home tonight. No details were given about his illness
Resolute Support said the Pentagon has stopped salaries of 30,000 ghost soldiers in the Afghan National Army
According to the HOOAC, the majority of MoI corruption cases, which includes embezzlement, are linked to contracts
Documents seen by TOLOnews indicate the bidding process for a company to run the mine has been ongoing since last year.
Members of the 15 commissions of the House of Representatives finally presented their assessment results to the MPs on Monday.
Amir Hamza, Fareed Ahmad and Karim Janat all picked up two wickets while Mohammad Nabi hauled in four wickets.
On Thursday, Asghar Stanikzai's men made light work of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Nambia, by 64 runs.
Syed Langari takes a look at the differences between public and private education in the country and what needs to be done to improve the…
Preserving heritage and understanding its importance can also help shape peace and understanding between the various sections of a nation.
Afghanistan has made tremendous progress over the past 15 years in terms of strengthening democracy and freedom of expression.