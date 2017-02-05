Latest news
Dozens Killed In Heavy Snowstorms Around The Country

The provincial governor of Nuristan confirmed late Sunday at least 45 people were killed in an avalanche that hit a village in the Barg-e-Matal district.

6pm Bulletin

TOLOnews 6pm News 05 February 2017

As severe weather gripped Afghanistan on Sunday, officials reported…

Currency Rates

Last Report: 05.02.2017
1.00 USD 66.80AFN
1000.00 IRR 17.10AFN
1.00 UAE 18.20AFN
1.00 EUR 71.70AFN
1000.00 INR 1010.00AFN
1000.00 PKR 615.00AFN

Photos of the day

Smiling Children Brave The Cold In Kabul Refugee Camp - Photo Javed Arzoomand
Wazir Akbar Khan Hill Covered In Blanket Of Snow – Photo Farid Hussainkhail
Kabul Kids Warm Hands After Snowball Fight - Photo Sonil Haidari
Kabul Kids Warm Hands After Snowball Fight - Photo Sonil Haidari Kabul Kids Warm Hands After Snowball Fight - Photo Sonil Haidari

