SIGAR Report Notes Sharp Rise In Security Force Casualties
SIGAR’s analysis of the most recent data provided by U.S Forces in Afghanistan suggests that the security situation in the country has…
During his visit, Abdullah not only met with security forces but also visited wounded civilians currently being treated at a local hospital.
A Hizb-e-Islami source said Hekmatyar would prefer to live in an ordinary house in Kabul opposed to a fancy mansion.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said Iran has, since 2014, replaced Pakistan as Afghanistan’s single biggest trading…
The CEO’s office said a conference involving the private sector and the ministries of finance and justice will be held in the new future
Phillip Simmons has been appointed as the national team’s new consulting coach – a “valuable step in players’ capacity development”.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first but the Afghan batsmen set a blistering target of 280 for their opponents –something the…
The causes of such suffering are shrouded in stigma, creating further wounds for the individual, and often their families too.
Strides have been undertaken to protect human rights during conflict but gender-based violence seldom refers to acts of violence against…
Returning desperate Afghan asylums seekers to conflict and crisis is not just inhumane, it will add to the instability that drove them to…