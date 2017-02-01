Latest news
Thumbnail

CEO Assures Helmand Residents Lashkargah Won’t Fall To Taliban

During his visit, Abdullah not only met with security forces but also visited wounded civilians currently being treated at a local hospital.

CEO Assures Helmand Residents Lashkargah Won’t Fall To Taliban

During his visit, Abdullah not only met with security forces but also visited wounded civilians currently being treated at a local hospital.

Related News

Thumbnail

Latest news

6pm Bulletin

TOLOnews 6pm News 01 February 2017

During a fleeting visit to Helmand this week, CEO Abdullah Abdullah assured…

Watch

View all video

Weather

image-meteo

Business

View all Business news

Currency Rates

Last Report: 01.02.2017
1.00 USD 66.80AFN
1000.00 IRR 17.20AFN
1.00 UAE 18.15AFN
1.00 EUR 71.20AFN
1000.00 INR 1010.00AFN
1000.00 PKR 614.00AFN

Sports

View all Sport news

World

View all World news

Follow us on social networks

Photos of the day

Smiling Children Brave The Cold In Kabul Refugee Camp - Photo Javed Arzoomand
Wazir Akbar Khan Hill Covered In Blanket Of Snow – Photo Farid Hussainkhail
Kabul Kids Warm Hands After Snowball Fight - Photo Sonil Haidari
Kabul Kids Warm Hands After Snowball Fight - Photo Sonil Haidari Kabul Kids Warm Hands After Snowball Fight - Photo Sonil Haidari

Opinion

View all Opinions news

Twitter feed

@Tolonews